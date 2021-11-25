Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) to Sell

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LEGN stock opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of -0.12.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 498.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

