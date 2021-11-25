Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $4.62 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 78,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

