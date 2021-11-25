Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) to Hold

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BGSF stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BGSF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $150.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BGSF news, Director Paul Seid acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $196,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,246 shares of company stock worth $608,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BGSF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

