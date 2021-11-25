Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,971. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.