Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tango Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:TNGX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,971. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

