Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

