Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

WHD stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.51. 164,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,068. Cactus has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after buying an additional 1,344,111 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after purchasing an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

