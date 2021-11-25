Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.42. Sanderson Farms posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $28.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.01. The stock had a trading volume of 97,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,737. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,536,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,764,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.