Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.