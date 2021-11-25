Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 177.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.
In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $79.20.
About Riley Exploration Permian
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
