Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $2.04. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

