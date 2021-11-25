Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to post $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $12.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

