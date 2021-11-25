Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce $206.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences reported sales of $98.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

MRVI traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 763,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

