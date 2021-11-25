Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.84. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.