Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average is $166.14. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

