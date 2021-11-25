Zacks: Analysts Expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.65. Tronox posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 1,138,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.34. Tronox has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

