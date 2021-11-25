Zacks: Analysts Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

