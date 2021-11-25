Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the highest is $4.06. Signature Bank posted earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $14.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $19.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $339.63. The company had a trading volume of 527,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,573. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.36 and a fifty-two week high of $342.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

