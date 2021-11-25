Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 40.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

