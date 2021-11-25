Zacks: Analysts Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Cantaloupe reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,000. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $652.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.