Zacks: Analysts Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post sales of $35.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.25 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $14.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $116.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $118.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $155.22 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $173.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 339,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.75 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $355,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,380 shares of company stock worth $10,045,023. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

