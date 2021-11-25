Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.75. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $514.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,214 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,475. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

