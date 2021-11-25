Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report sales of $8.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $10.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year sales of $37.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.08 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $41.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $633.00. 1,283,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,386. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $606.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $651.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

