Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce $750.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $765.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $741.95 million. Teleflex posted sales of $711.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

TFX opened at $317.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.68 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.03 and its 200-day moving average is $382.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after buying an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 831.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 370.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

