Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,577. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $89.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

