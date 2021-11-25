Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($1.15). Seagen posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Seagen stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -93.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.43.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,918 shares of company stock worth $32,069,325 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

