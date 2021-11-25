Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to Post $2.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. PVH posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush started coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.15.

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,613,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,733,000. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PVH by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.