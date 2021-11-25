Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PDCO traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $32.09. 462,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,642. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

