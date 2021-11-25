Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.69 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $26.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $26.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.34 billion to $25.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,246,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,672.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 30,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 20,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

