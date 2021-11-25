Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.01. Edison International reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

