Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report $120,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $130,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 1,406,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsion by 185.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

