Yueou Wang Sells 9,156 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $353,330.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yueou Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 34.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 272.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 207,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 92.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

