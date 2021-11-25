Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.26.

AUY opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

