Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 339.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $125.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.14. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

