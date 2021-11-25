XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.42.

NYSE XPO opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

