Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Purchases $427,000.00 in Stock

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Xos Inc has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Xos Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOS shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $47,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in XOS during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

XOS Company Profile

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

