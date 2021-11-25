Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.76 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.80 ($0.14), with a volume of 4,773,835 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The company has a current ratio of 47.76, a quick ratio of 47.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

