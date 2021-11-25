Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 212 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $450.16. 2,248,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,181. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

