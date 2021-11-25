Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 2,738,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.66. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

