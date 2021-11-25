Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.21. 2,189,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.54 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

