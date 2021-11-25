Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,944,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

MDY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $523.63. 917,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.29. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $395.14 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

