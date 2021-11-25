Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.71. 13,344,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

