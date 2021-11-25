Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $649,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,556,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

