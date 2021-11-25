Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winmark were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WINA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Winmark by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Winmark by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WINA opened at $266.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.82. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $165.82 and a one year high of $277.99. The firm has a market cap of $967.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $7.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $410,952.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $586,056.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,012 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,861. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

