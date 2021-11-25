WINk Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005569 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00793785 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.