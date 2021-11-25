Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 5,874 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.25. The company had a trading volume of 12,022,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,681,419. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

