Winfield Associates Inc. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.74. 43,469,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,447,004. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.30 and a 200 day moving average of $210.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

