Winfield Associates Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $649.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,568. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $662.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.70, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,137 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,151. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

