Winfield Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,556,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. The company has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.