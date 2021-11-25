Winfield Associates Inc. Buys 900 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,914 shares of company stock worth $1,552,078. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 798,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

