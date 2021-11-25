William Banyai Sells 19,983 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total value of $2,338,108.74.

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $95.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.29.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.