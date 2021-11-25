White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,057.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,084.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $942.08 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.49.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

